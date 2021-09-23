Indiana American Water employees are working this morning to repair a break on a 20-inch transmission main near Indiana 43 and River Road in West Lafayette, the company said in a news release.
The break caused low water pressures in the system for more than 9,600 customers located in the high-pressure zone on the north side of West Lafayette (see maps).
Because the break caused water pressure in parts of the system to drop below 20 psi, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for all customers in the high-pressure zone, which includes about 80 percent of the company’s customers in West Lafayette. Customers in the area have been notified of the break and boil advisory by phone, e-mail and text through the company’s CodeRED emergency notification tool.
Those customers are advised to drink and cook with tap water only after boiling it for three minutes, the release said. Tap water can be used for washing/bathing.
Because of the location of the water main break relative to the company’s Davis Ferry water treatment facility, water pressures in the system will continue to decrease as repairs are being made throughout the morning. Indiana American Water estimates repairs should be completed by mid-afternoon and that water pressures in the area will begin to return to normal by late afternoon today.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) mandates precautionary boil advisories to ensure high-quality water in the event water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) in any part of a distribution system.
Indiana American Water serves nearly 13,000 customers, or a population of more than 35,000 in its West Lafayette service area.
Customers can call the Indiana American Water Customer Service Center at 1-800-492-8373 for the latest updates. More information on the West Lafayette boil water advisory is available online at https://amwater.com/inaw/alerts.