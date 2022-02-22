Newman Road will be closed for tree trimming, lateral police officers will receive similar benefits as non-lateral officers and public right-of-ways will receive landscaping after the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday.
Newman Road between Benson Drive and N. Sharon Chapel Road will be closed between Monday and Mar. 12 for tree trimming on behalf of Duke Energy. Buford Construction will trim the trees to make room for a new transmission line for a future Purdue substation.
A substation is part of the electrical generation, transmission and dispersion system. With the new addition, electricity voltages will be lowered to provide for homes and businesses.
Lateral police officers will receive similar benefits as non-lateral officers. Non-lateral officers are officers who join the department without any form of prior experience, whereas lateral officers are officers who join the department with two years of experience elsewhere. These officers will now receive the same vacation and leave benefits.
Public right-of-ways on Sagamore Parkway, Sagamore Parkway’s Northwestern overpass, the River Road and State Street maintenance area will receive landscaping work.