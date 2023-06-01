As the weather grows warmer and the summer sun gets harsher, an unusual season is beginning. Hikers have begun to report strange welts on their arms, while pet owners have noticed unusual, writhing bumps beneath their dogs’ fur.
These reports have culminated in bright green signs posted around the Celery Bog Nature Area, warning visitors of the onslaught of a tiny creature that rules with fierce determination, spreading disease as it thrives in the underbrush and grass: the tick.
The director of the Lilly Nature Center at Celery Bog, Dan Dunten, said he posted the signs in early May after an unusually calm winter, which he recognized as prime breeding ground for a particularly bad tick season.
His intuition was right. Even before the signs were posted, two people reported having ticks after walking in the woods, which Dunten said is unusual so early in the month.
“I haven’t had ticks on me for five years straight,” he said, even though his job is to spend a lot of time in nature. “But now I’ve actually had three on me just this year.”
Venturing off the trails at Celery Bog makes you more likely to catch a tick, but Dunten said even sticking to the mulchy pathways might not be enough protection. Ticks can fall off trees on passersby and attach themselves to branches and weeds that brush up against the trail.
Instead of relying on the trails, Dunten suggests even more protection this season. One of those heeding his advice is Patty Jones, a volunteer at Celery Bog who plants native plants throughout the park.
Jones said she doesn’t go out into the woods without tucking her shirt into her pants, spraying her body in anti-tick spray and pulling her socks up over the legs of her pants, protecting as much of her body as she can.
“I’ve found a couple of ticks, not on me but on my clothes,” she said, jostling flowers under her arms and stepping away from the edge of the trail. “One of my co-workers found one on her skin. She would go through a spot and a whole bunch of them would jump on her.”
Jones said this isn’t the first season she’s had to battle against ticks, even though this is the worst. In previous years, she’s had to go to the doctor because of infections after ticks’ heads embedded themselves in her skin.
Infection is a danger that ticks pose, but not the only one. In a May 19 press release, the Indiana Department of Health urged Hoosiers to exercise caution when outside, as reports of the bugs continue to mount across the state.
Tick-borne diseases are the most prevalent threats, including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
Despite the warnings from officials, Vernon Meyers, a retired professor of civil engineering, isn’t worried about ticks at all. While sitting on a bench in Celery Bog, the 90-year-old resident of West Lafayette said he has nothing to fear.
“I have had a tick on me more than once. It’s unpleasant,” he said. “But at this point, at my age, I don’t do things that would get me in contact with ticks. So I don’t have to worry so much about protection.”
Meyers said the last time he found a tick on him was over 40 years ago, and he doesn’t expect to get another one any time soon. The only time ticks have recently bothered him is when it comes to his dog.
“He would bring ticks home, and we’d have to inspect him when he came back in the house to make sure he wasn’t carrying any disease,” he said, shrugging. “But my life doesn’t take me places where I’d have to worry.”
Meyers’ bravery may not be unfounded. In an attempt to take a picture of a tick, I ventured out into the woods of Celery Bog on a hot Thursday afternoon, sat down in thick grass, curled up into a ball and waited for an anxiety-filled hour for one to attach.
No ticks did, or even crawled onto my skin. All I got was an overabundance of mosquito bites, a probably infected cut on my shin and a massive, flying bug attached to my shirt that made me leave the park in a state of terror.
Maybe to attract ticks, you have to be in a certain spot, or moving in a certain way, or maybe they just come to those who don’t want them. Either way, the IDOH recommends taking as many precautions as you can, staying away from ominous underbrush and not parading yourself around as a ticks’ personal buffet like I did.
“Exercise caution,” the IDOH press release says. “Ticks are already out and looking for their next meal.”