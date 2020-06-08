A suit filed in federal court in early April against the University for pro-rated tuition and fees has been dismissed and refiled into Indiana court.
It also adds two more students as plaintiffs.
The original suit, filed by engineering student Zachary Church, alleged Purdue breached its contract with students who paid for benefits they didn't receive in full after Spring Break, when Purdue went to online learning, according to the complaint.
Now Church, along with two other students, is arguing again that students should receive more relief for the fees they paid for the Spring 2020 semester. The spring semester transferred to remote learning about halfway through the semester, and the University asked students to return to their off-campus homes if they could. University dining opportunities were also reduced, and most campus buildings and facilities closed.
The two other students, Jordan Klebenow and Luke McNally, are both sophomores studying Selling and Sales Management at Purdue, according to court documents. They paid for tuition, housing, meals and fees for the entirety of the spring semester.
"Through this lawsuit," the complaint reads, "plaintiffs seek for themselves and the other members of the classes: reduction in outstanding charges and a partial refund of tuition representing the difference in value of a half semester of live in-person instruction versus the value of a half semester of online distance learning; a reduction in outstanding charges and the return of the unused portion of housing costs proportionate to the amount of time that remained in the Spring 2020 semester when students were forced to move out of their on-campus housing; and a reduction in outstanding charges and the full refund of the unused portion of each meal contract and Dining Dollars account, and a refund of a prorated share of fees."
The state lawsuit uses much of the same reasoning and arguments of the former federal suit, now dismissed. The state suit argues using information from the Brookings Study, which uses data from DeVry University, that explains the difference between DeVry's in-person and online coursework.
The lawsuit also divides students into four classes: those who have paid fees for tuition, housing, meals and fees at Purdue.