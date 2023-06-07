Lafayette police received a call Friday night about the driver of a red car passed out with his foot on the brake around the intersection of State Street and Valley View Lane in Lafayette.
Witnesses told police the man had hit a parked Toyota Corolla, damaged its front left bumper and drove off, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday afternoon.
By the time police arrived at the scene, the driver was awake. When police initiated a traffic stop, officers allegedly saw a black handgun, two black digital scales and cash in the front passenger seat.
Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a small, clear baggie with 3 grams of suspected spice, or synthetic marijuana.
While police were speaking to the driver, 27-year-old Bryan McGrath, he had difficulty staying awake, was sweating profusely and had an unstable balance, the affidavit said.
He reportedly admitted to having spice on his person and to smoking it before beginning the drive.
Police allegedly found a third digital scale on the front passenger floorboard and a large bag with 276 grams of methamphetamine underneath the cup holders.
McGrath refused to participate in field sobriety and chemical tests after police handcuffed him and took him to a local hospital. While police were applying for a search warrant and McGrath was left handcuffed in the back of the patrol car, he kicked out the partition of the vehicle and squeezed through the passenger side of the car.
Police pursued McGrath on foot while commanding him to stop. By the time officers caught up to McGrath, he had freed one hand from the cuffs. Police returned him to the hospital for the blood draw.
McGrath is charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine, escape, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a crash.
He is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail with a bond of $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.