Editor's note: As of Friday afternoon, the Neon Cactus' owner Sheila Cochran announced the club would be closing again, with a reopening date set for Aug. 27.
Yellow tape divides the Neon Cactus dance floor into a socially distanced checkerboard, where students in masks can celebrate Thursday nights like anything but usual after the nightclub reopened last week.
Before a mayoral executive order mandating masks for all customers was issued Monday, Sheila Cochran’s club had already set requirements for Cactus partiers. People who want to drink, dance or enjoy sing-a-longs in the piano bar have to wear masks at all times, even while drinking at their tables.
“It’s very easy to drink with a straw,” Cochran said, noting how patrons can slip straws underneath their masks.
The only exceptions are when a guest is eating, she clarified, or for the brief moment when patrons entering the bar are asked to lift their masks so they can be compared to their IDs.
“They all need to be prepared to have a mask,” Cochran said. “My goal … was, first and foremost, to keep my staff as safe as possible, and then to keep my guests as safe as possible.
“Is that fun for everybody? No, not necessarily. … (But it’s) the healthiest thing to do.”
Other new policies include temperature checks for everyone, a pause on coat check services, and required social distancing: between tables, dancers and people standing in line outside.
The club has also erected Plexiglas barriers between bartenders and patrons, along with about a dozen hand sanitizer stations around the bar.
Cochran said since opening, business has been slow, even slower than usual for the tepid summer months when fewer students are around to party off the stress of the school day.
One Cactus guest garnered much attention on the club’s reopening night. Clubbers — including two former statehouse interns — approached longtime state Rep. Sheila Klinker while she waited in line to enter, and later while she ordered a drink from one of the Cactus’ several bar fronts.
Klinker, now in her early 80s, said Cochran had previously told her opening night would likely not be busy, so the representative said she decided to come, Indiana flag mask and all.
“I was shocked when I saw Sheila arrive,” Cochran laughed.
Cochran noted that under the governor’s order, nightclubs were only recently allowed to open with a maximum occupancy of 250 people, including staff.
Compared to the Cactus’ normal 1,299 occupancy, that’s a drop in the bucket.
“We’re a big night club,” Cochran said. “We rely on numbers.”
The owner said she’s noticed more people going out to eat, especially at restaurants that offer outdoor seating. While bars such as Harry’s were able to open sooner and have seen an influx of business since, the Neon Cactus’ classification as a nightclub shuttered its doors until last week.
The assumption was that Indiana would be in Stage 5 of the reopening plan by now, but Gov. Eric Holcomb’s delay in what’s now called Stage 4.5 keeps the Cactus at 50% capacity for now.
As to how business might be after Indiana reaches Stage 5, Cochran was less sure. She pointed out that even if the plan says all clubs can operate up at 100% capacity, the fine print that mandates social distancing will still affect the usually packed nightclub’s total occupancy.
“We’ll work on that,” she said, “as time goes on.”