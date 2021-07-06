A Lafayette man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing two people, according to a Lafayette police press release.
Victoria Moore, 22, and her 3-year-old daughter Datoria Harris were reportedly shot at the Romney Meadow apartment complex on Mount Court at 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to reporting from WLFI.
They suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment, but died from their injuries, the release states.
Devonte Roberts, 27, was later apprehended by LPD after reportedly fleeing the scene. Roberts is believed to be Moore's boyfriend, according to WLFI. He was arrested Tuesday morning on two preliminary charges of murder, though his name does not appear in online jail records.
LPD did not respond to phone calls for more detail.