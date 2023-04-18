A 32-year-old Lafayette woman faces several charges related to the alleged theft of jewelry and drugs from rooms in a local hotel where she worked in September.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for Lauren Justine Patterson, of the 500 block of Wabash Avenue, court records show.
A probable cause affidavit says Patterson was a front desk worker for the Holiday Inn at 515 South St. in Lafayette on Sept. 18 and 19, when hotel guests reported thefts of an expensive watch, an heirloom ring and hydrocone from a medicine bottle.
Patterson initially denied the thefts, the court record says. But cameras showed her entering and exiting the rooms about the time the guests had told her they would be at a wedding in a town when checking in, and a manager said a key only she had access to at the time was used to enter the rooms.
When an officer spoke with Patterson again at her home, she allowed him to search her purse, where he reportedly found the missing pills. She told the officer they were her grandmother's, but the affidavit says her grandmother did not have that type of medication prescribed.
Patterson then gave the officer the watch from a drawer in her bedroom, the report says, but denied the other thefts.
Patterson's criminal history includes a theft conviction in 2021.
She is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and with possession of a controlled substance.