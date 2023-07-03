A 35-year-old Lafayette man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly strangling his ex-fiance.
Ronnie Austin was reportedly waiting for his ex-fiance at her apartment on Amelia Avenue June 19 about 12:25 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
His fiance tried to close the door on Austin, but he allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her further into the apartment.
Austin allegedly forced the victim to the ground, put his knee on her chest and began to choke her for about 30 seconds. He also kicked her while she was on the ground, the affidavit said.
Neighbors could hear the victim’s screams and knocked on the apartment door to check on her. Austin left when the neighbors came over, but called the victim on the phone. Austin never denied battering his ex-fiance, and a neighbor overheard Austin tell the victim she deserved the beating, according to the affidavit.