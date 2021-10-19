Four men were charged with alleged drug trafficking from within the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Christopher Chadwell, 39, Bradley Fisher, 49, Curtis Ricks, 47, and Thomas Fisher, 51, were caught reportedly trafficking drugs after a jail commander began listening to phone calls placed by Bradley Fisher, an inmate, to his brother Thomas Fisher on Oct. 7.
The calls between the brothers discussed making money by selling drugs to other inmates in the jail, the affidavit states, and on Oct. 9, Thomas Fisher told Bradley he drove by a dumpster and left an item.
Bradley Fisher located the item on Oct. 10 and brought it inside the jail to give to the other inmates for payment. Afterwards, it was revealed that Thomas Fisher was enrolled in Tippecanoe County Community Corrections and subjected to GPS monitoring.
Through monitoring Thomas Fisher’s locations, jail staff found he was in the jail area on Oct. 9 and scheduled another delivery for Oct. 12, the affidavit states.
On Oct. 12, a vehicle containing Ricks and Chadwell pulled into the jail parking lot, and a package was thrown from the passenger seat to outside a dumpster. Bradley Fisher went outside the jail with bags of trash and picked up the package and put it in the front of his pants before going back into the jail. He was stopped by jail staff and gave up the package, which was found to have two plastic bags containing methamphetamine, one weighing 10.1 grams and the other weighing 3.7 grams, according to the affidavit.
As Ricks and Chadwell attempted to leave the jail area, Ricks failed to signal prior to turning onto North 10th Street, which prompted a traffic stop. Ricks did not stop, and the vehicle was subdued through stop sticks and crashed into the cars of law enforcement officers.
Ricks and Chadwell exited the vehicle, which was found to be stolen from Kokomo, and officers searched the interior. They found a pill bottle which contained two bags of methamphetamine, one weighing 3.4 grams and another weighing 1 gram, according to the affidavit.
Ricks was charged with two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate and resisting law enforcement. Chadwell and Bradley Fisher were charged with two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine and trafficking with an inmate. Thomas Fisher was charged with dealing in methamphetamine.