An employee at Lafayette manufacturing plant Arconic has tested positive for COVID-19, according to WLFI.
The employee had not been at the plant since earlier in the week, a statement from Arconic said. Director of Communications Tracie Gliozzi told WLFI that all coworkers who had been in close contact with the employee were asked to self-quarantine and monitor possible symptoms.
Gliozzi was not immediately available Friday morning to confirm.
Confirmed cases in Tippecanoe County went up to eight Thursday evening, according to the county health department.