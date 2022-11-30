Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday.
West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours.
Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said officers conducted a traffic stop about 3:45 a.m. near Waldron Street and West State Street where Woolever allegedly appeared to be impaired.
He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was unable to complete a certified breath test. Ferguson said he submitted to a voluntary blood draw.
Woolever was then taken to jail and the results of the blood test are pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology.
Brittany Janak, 30, from Lafayette, was arrested about 4:30 a.m. near Brown Street for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ferguson said an officer saw a vehicle pull into the Neon Cactus parking lot. Upon exiting the vehicle, the driver allegedly appeared to be “very visibly impaired.”
Janak reportedly failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test. She was then taken to jail.
Purdue Police officers arrested Nicholas Waldschmidt, a 34-year-old from Lafayette, about 2 a.m. Sunday.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said an officer conducted a traffic stop to inform a driver about defective lights.
He said the officer smelled an odor of alcohol, and Waldschmidt allegedly admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier that night.
Waldschmidt reportedly failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test. He was taken to jail on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
West Lafayette Police arrested Justyce Amble, a 27-year-old West Lafayette resident about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on four alcohol- and drug- related charges.
Ferguson said officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver appeared to be impaired.
Amble reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to submit a certified breath test.
Ferguson said a warrant was then issued and a blood sample was obtained.
Amble was taken to jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more with a passenger less than 18 years of age, and possession of marijuana.
The results of the blood test are pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology.
None of the subjects remain in jail according to online jail logs as of Wednesday afternoon.