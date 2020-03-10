A statement from Indiana University's president Tuesday announced classes will be taught remotely for two weeks after spring break to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Students are encouraged to travel home for the time period and courses will continue via online teaching, according to IU President Michael McRobbie.
"While completing classes virtually, students are strongly encouraged to stay in their permanent homes away from campus," said the statement, "unless they are prevented from returning home because of travel restrictions or they do not have access to the technology at home, such as reliable internet access, to complete their classes remotely."
Planned events of 100 people or more must seek the approval of the Executive Vice President for the relevant unit if they wish to continue, the statement reads.
IU has suspended international travel and domestic travel outside Indiana through April 5, and is encouraging members of the IU community use other means such as phones or conferencing to meet. Visitors are strongly discouraged until April 5.
The statement prompted unit heads for faculty and staff to determine if they can meet work obligations from home and that unit heads be as flexible as possible.
Residential and dining halls will stay open.
Face-to-face teaching is planned to resume April 6, but the statement said that could change.
Ohio State University also suspended face-to-face instruction until at least March 30.
Read IU's full statement here.