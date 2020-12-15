A 40-year-old Lafayette woman was charged Tuesday with three drug-related crimes and resisting arrest after a State Street traffic stop in August.
Jamie Leanne Shoaf, of the 6800 block of Church Street, is already in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $1,500 cash bond after an Oct. 23 arrest in Lafayette on charges of criminal recklessness, residential entry and drug-related possession.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 16, a Purdue police officer on patrol noticed "an odor of marijuana" while driving past some vehicles parked along State Street in West Lafayette, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. When one of the vehicles pulled out, officers noticed the license plate light was not functioning.
While one officer was writing a ticket for that offense, another officer used a K-9 dog, who alerted to narcotics, the court document said. When Shoaf, who was driving, and her passenger were asked to leave the car, the passenger complied but Shoaf did not.
Police eventually pulled her from the car, and she continued to resist them, the probable cause affidavit said.
After searching Shoaf's car, purse and a clutch, officers found a reddish substance in a syringe, a baggie with white powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, a container with pills that were identified as Lorazepam, and two handguns, according to the record.
Shoaf has been charged with three felony-level counts of drug and syringe possession and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.