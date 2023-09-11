Multiple women were fighting in the parking lot of Kossuth Street Baptist Church when James Spight, 20, allegedly joined them, drew a handgun and fired it into the car of the father of one of the women.
According to a police affidavit, the father drove his daughter and her friend to the church in the afternoon of Sept. 3 where they started arguing with several other women. Spight and his acquaintance told police they approached the father to tell him to stay out of the fight.
The father told police Spight pointed the gun at him. It jammed, and the father, his daughter and her friends got back in the car.
Then, Spight allegedly fired the gun into the air and into the hood and front tire of the father’s car, disabling it. Multiple people ran from the scene.
At that point, a witness called 911 and told dispatchers four people were running north on 30th Street.
According to security camera footage, Spight, wearing gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt, ran from the scene, leading his acquaintance and two other women. The four of them ran into a house on South 30th Street where Spight’s girlfriend lives.
There, Spight changed clothes and hid his loaded Glock under a dresser. According to the affidavit, the spent shell casings found in the church parking lot matched the rounds in the gun.
Police detained Spight, his acquaintance and the two women at the house. Spight allegedly told officers his name was “Kanye Horton” and provided an incorrect birthdate.
Spight, who is from Chicago, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation and battery with a deadly weapon and false informing. As of Sunday afternoon he remains in Tippecanoe County Jail with a $5,000 bond.