Tapawingo Park was alive with music, readings and food as the Baptist Student Foundation celebrated freedom Saturday in its first Juneteenth celebration.
The all-day event brought in vendors looking to promote their businesses and ongoing events, and attendees looking to celebrate with their friends and family.
A Department of Natural Resources employee at Prophetstown State Park manned a booth full of a collection of animal furs and bones, telling onlookers about what the park has to offer and giving children chalk so that they may “draw their own path.”
A voter registration booth at the park's entrance encouraged attendees to register if they haven't already.
The Purdue Black Cultural Center also had a spot in the park, letting children make Juneteenth-themed bracelets with beads the color of the Juneteenth flag and informing those interested about influential Black figures in STEM.
Musical artists such as Kyle Bledsoe, Sheeza and Ebony & the Ruckus took their turns on the stage, filling the summer air with covers of popular songs and original music.
Poetry readings from Fifth United States Colored Troops re-enactors Jacqueline and Frederick Smith and “the poet warrior” Jolivette Anderson retold the history Juneteenth and told the audience of the importance of Black culture with traditional Black music being sung in the background as they spoke.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis and state Rep. Sheila Klinker were at the event as well, with Dennis speaking before the crowd before the musical artists. Klinker was decked out in American flag apparel, swaying from side to side to the live music.
“Events like this are good for your soul. They make you realize that the idea of peace is still around. That the idea of unity is still around,” Dennis said.
Throughout the week, weather forecasts predicted storms Saturday. Deanna McMillan, the event’s coordinator, said she was hoping for the bad weather to leave the event alone.
“I was up all night listening to the thunder, praying for it to cross over,” McMillan said, crossing her fingers.
In the end, the sunshine and clear skies prevailed, providing the weather needed for a good turnout, which McMillan says she is proud of.
“We have a mixture of everybody out here,” McMillan said.
And the event came just in time. On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
“I’m astounded,” McMillan said. “I was so surprised when the Senate approved it.”
Chenell Loudermill and Natasha Harris, two Purdue employees, said they were excited about what this means for Black history.
“It makes me happy that Black history is being acknowledged as part of American history,” Loudermill said.
“It's a living history, too. It’s something that’s still being constantly talked about, being lived, being celebrated. It is an occurring thing, it is not just something that happened in the past that we honor once a year, but we carry those traditions throughout the entire year,” Harris chimed in.
But the feelings of Juneteenth finally being recognized aren’t completely joyous.
“Personally, I have mixed feelings about it. I’m glad people know about it and it’s being more recognized," said Juanita Crider, program advisor at the BCC. "But as I think about some of the other things that are in the news nationally, like the attack on voting rights and the whole issue with the need for criminal justice reform, I kind of wished that was prioritized or coupled out in conjunction with Juneteenth."
The Juneteenth announcement also comes amidst states such as Florida and Texas banning of teaching critical race theory classes in their schools.
“I think most people talking about it (critical race theory) don’t really know what it is,” Crider said. “Most people talking about it haven’t read the literature or know anything about the founders of it. All kinds of theories are taught. A theory is a theory, it doesn’t mean it’s a solid fact. That’s what you do when you seek higher education. You get exposed to different theories and different points of view.”