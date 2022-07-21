The Sunday after the Uvalde, Texas, shooting in which 21 people were shot and killed in an elementary school, the Rev. Duane Carlisle delivered a sermon.
The pastor of West Lafayette First United Methodist Church read from the Book of Acts, using the apostles Peter and Paul as examples to urge his congregation to take action against gun violence.
At least one of the church members was apparently moved by his words.
“I came up to him after the meeting and said, 'You’ve opened a can of worms, you know. What are you going to do?'” Diane Hoke recalled later.
That conversation led to a meeting in her living room the next week - and the formation of a group of local citizens who want to do something about gun violence.
ACTS is an anti-gun violence organization with about 60 members. They met again Wednesday at the Lafayette YWCA to commit to taking at least one action each to make a difference.
ACTS is not an acronym. It refers to the Book of Acts in the Bible, which inspired the group’s creation.
“It is good fortune that my desire to affect gun violence unites with Methodism,” said Jennifer Dobs-Oates, who is one of the steering committee’s leaders along with Hoke.
Thursday’s meeting began with an hour of informational Q&A sessions. Then members split into three groups, each focused on taking a specific action.
The “legislation” group, for example, planned for each person to select a representative to lobby. They were assigned to learn their representatives’ views on gun laws, contact them repeatedly, and let other members know when they are within driving distance of Lafayette. Members were given worksheets to aid them in their research process.
ACTS focuses on three primary areas of action: legislation, schools and voting.
Dobs-Oates deconstructed the Bipartisan Gun Law President Joe Biden signed in June. For each section, Dobs-Oates discussed a mass shooting that specific aspects of the new legislation might have prevented.
“This time we made a difference,” Dobs-Oates said. “While this is a step in the right direction, a lot more policies could be helpful.”
Dobs-Oates said ACTS hopes to see legislation that would require unlicensed dealers to perform background checks.
She also said ACTS members hope to see a complete ban on assault rifles. Dobs-Oates said this ban was in place from 1994 to 2004, and during that time, mass shootings were 70% fewer than they are today.
The meeting focused on providing attendees with verbal information and handouts containing sources, information on gun laws, lists of representatives and statistics.
Hoke is one of the leaders of the school focus group. She said the measures needed to prevent school shootings will cost taxpayer money, time and effort.
“My personal response is: It takes a village to raise a child and a village to keep one alive,” Hokes said.
Democratic state Rep. Chris Campbell attended the legislation breakout room.
“I’m always interested in hearing what people have to say,” Campbell said. “I get my best ideas from people who are interested in getting legislation passed.”
“After this past session, when we passed the permit-less gun carry bill, there was an enormous outrage from the community,” Campbell said. “Even the Republican poll said that only about 12% of people that they polled supported that legislation.”
Campbell stressed that citizens should vote if they feel strongly about gun violence.
“Even if it's those people who are only going to show up at the voting booth for this one issue," Camobell said, "unexpected votes can change the course of an election."