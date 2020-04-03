Indiana's death toll from the novel coronavirus eclipsed 100 Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The total number of cases surged from just over 3,000 to 3,437.
A map on the ISDH website that updates at 10 a.m. daily shows 102 deaths in the state. People over 70 account for only 22% of confirmed cases but over 70% of deaths.
Tippecanoe County added 7 new cases, bringing its total to 26. Marion County continues to lead the state in number of cases and deaths, with 1,429 and 33, respectively. Lake County's 244 give it the second-most COVID-19 cases among Indiana counties.
In Indiana, women are more likely to contract the virus, accounting for 52.5% of cases, but men are more likely to die from the disease. Nearly 60% of the deaths have been men as of Friday’s tally.