'Meth is everywhere here'

This is the second of a three-part story.
After living in countless foster homes, bouncing back and forth from her mother to others, Amber Barrett found some sense of stability with Tami Leeburg when she was 12.
“She was hilarious,” Leeburg said. “Even as a little girl, she’d be in trouble, and you’d have to turn away from her to scold her because she’d be cracking you up.”
Her newly adopted mother wouldn’t allow her biological mother to have any contact with Amber or her sister, Jasmine.
Leeburg said she didn’t know Jasmine existed until she got to the courtroom for the severing of the parental rights of Leah Meza, Amber’s mother.
Within a year of taking in both sisters, Jasmine was removed from Leeburg and her husband, Bill Barrett, and returned to the Department of Child Services system.
Former foster mother Mary Morris would later describe the event as a turning point for Amber’s mental health.
The Barretts moved multiple times while Amber was living with them. They lived in Shelbyville, Indiana, for a time, and their last home was in Connersville, where Amber eventually graduated from high school.
As a final blow to Amber, Leeburg and Barrett divorced when she was 16, and Leeburg moved to Florida. Amber decided to stay in Connersville with Barrett.
It was then that she first tried prescription pills.
The first step down the path
Amber was given pain killers after a soccer injury, Leeburg said. Soon after, she began stealing pills from Barrett, who is a nurse practitioner.
Amber’s exposure to prescription medication quickly evolved into a dependency and, later, a full-blown addiction.
“It started with pills like it always does,” Amber’s cousin Nicole Martinez said. “You can’t find any pills, you go to the next thing.”
The next thing was heroin.
Morris said watching Amber’s addictions worsen was “one of the worst things out there.”
“It was really devastating,” Morris said. “You just feel powerless because you can’t do anything.”
Morris said she offered Amber a place to stay once she turned 18, but Amber turned it down because she didn’t want to give up smoking marijuana, something Morris strictly opposed.
So Amber moved back in with Meza in Lafayette. She enrolled at Purdue, where she stayed for half a semester before dropping out, Martinez said.
Leeburg said she stayed in contact with Amber all her life and wishes Amber would have lived with her permanently.
“Despite everything, she’s a good person,” Leeburg said. “She did everything she could. She just didn’t have the capability of dealing with all of her issues.
“But she was trying. She was trying really hard.
“I love her,” she choked out between sniffles.
As Amber struggled with addiction, Martinez struggled with a heroin addiction of her own. She said she finally stopped using in 2014 and still goes to therapy.
“How, by the grace of God, Nicole has done with her life what she’s done, I’m so proud of her,” Leeburg said. “She has pulled herself up out of the gutter.”
Amber, though, just moved on to the next thing.
‘Meth is everywhere’
Amber began using methamphetamine in 2015, when she was 23. Her use began as meth became increasingly easy to obtain.
“Meth is everywhere here,” Martinez said. “It’s really bad.”
Meza said the problem has become worse in recent years.
“It had really gotten bad with the meth here,” she said. “And I grew up here, I know Lafayette used to be a better place. But it seems like recently everybody is on that.
“It’s an epidemic, and it really needs to get under control.”
Amber was first arrested in 2015 for possession of narcotics. Although the type of narcotic isn’t disclosed in court documents, her probation was revoked after she tested positive for methamphetamine multiple times. She was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail.
It was in 2015 that she met her boyfriend, Justin Crane, who was 27 at the time.
“She was the love of my life,” Crane wrote in a letter to The Exponent. “She was the kind of person that brightened up the whole room. No matter how bad of a day you were having, she could put a smile on your face.”
Crane was using meth for most of the time he knew Amber. He’s currently in New Castle Correctional Center, convicted of dealing methamphetamine.
Amber planned to marry Crane while he was in prison, Meza said. The two applied for special permission. If they had a baby, Amber already had names picked out. If he were a boy, he’d be Julian. If a girl, she’d be named Journey.
“Justin is a really good person,” Meza said. “He’s really smart. He works regular jobs. But that meth ruins everything.
“He’s a good person when he’s not on that shit, but when he’s on it, he’s a monster.”
Crane said he and Amber wrote letters back and forth almost three times a week since he was incarcerated and talked on the phone every day.
The two of them moved back and forth between Indianapolis and Lafayette between 2015 and 2016, and they moved to Crane’s apartment in Shelbyville in 2017 for a short time.
Amber was arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin and a meth pipe in 2016, and again for possession of meth in 2017. She was arrested twice in 2016 for theft.
“She had a problem with stealing,” Meza said. “Sometimes I would say, ‘You cannot go to the store with me. If you’re gonna be stealing, I don’t want no part of that.’
“She wouldn’t steal from family, or from her best friend. It was just going to the store that was a problem. It was pretty annoying.
“I think if she would have gotten mental help it would have been better.”
Amber eventually reconnected with her sister, Jasmine, when Jasmine reached high school, Morris said. But Amber was always jealous of Jasmine. While Jasmine was adopted by a wealthy, loving family, Amber was continuously brushed to the wayside.
Amber and Crane moved into the Lafayette home of her grandmother, Colleen Crull, in mid-2019. Crull’s garage was retrofitted into an apartment. Amber began to work at Danzer’s Show Club as an exotic dancer, according to her Facebook page and her family.
An Exponent reporter attempted to interview employees of Danzer’s, but no one there said they remembered Amber.
After just a few short months of living together, Crane was incarcerated for his previous dealing charge.
Amber was left alone in her grandmother’s garage.
Whether Crane’s incarceration was a wake-up call for Amber is unclear, but something around that time must have resonated with her.
Amber had been going to a methadone clinic run by Limestone Health to treat her pill and heroin addiction. On Sept. 26, 2020, a certificate to commemorate one year of sobriety was on its way through the mail to Amber’s home.
But Amber never saw the certificate.
About 10 p.m. on Sept. 26, Purdue police were called to Wiley Dining Court on campus. Officers found Amber, who had just finished her third day of work with Purdue Dining, trying to unlock her car door with a tree branch.
“She made it a whole year,” Martinez said. “She was doing really good, and then one slip-up.”
Amber was taken to a hospital, where she tested positive for methamphetamine in her blood. From there, she was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where she was booked on a preliminary possession charge.
“It sucks that she had done so well for so long, then those last couple of days she fell off the wagon,” Martinez said. “So much had happened in a short amount of time.”
So much had happened, but so much worse was about to occur.