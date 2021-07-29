A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating a sleeping woman.
Tramell White, 31, reportedly entered the victim’s residence on Julia Lane on Wednesday night while she was asleep and began to batter her, according to LPD Lt. Randy Sherer. White left the residence before police arrived. The victim ended up with injuries to the face and a laceration.
White was arrested early Thursday morning and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of felony burglary and domestic battery. The relationship between White and the victim is not known, Sherer said.