Global Fest will return to the streets of West Lafayette in September after the event was held virtually last year because of the pandemic.
West Lafayette’s Board of Works and Safety approved street closures on portions of Columbia Street, South Street and Northwestern Avenue Tuesday morning to accommodate the popular festival.
Global Fest is to be held Sept. 18, and will celebrate food, crafts and music from around the world. The event is hosted by the city of West Lafayette, Purdue Convocations and the International Center of West Lafayette. It is free to attend, and will start at 3:30 p.m.
West Lafayette’s Board of Public Works and Safety also passed four street closures and one road closure in it’s Tuesday morning meeting.
Connolly Street, from Robinson Street to Rose Street will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 for a neighborhood block party. Another neighborhood event, the Northwestern Heights Neighborhood Picnic, will be held on Sunday, August 29th and will require Garden Street closed from Sheridan Road, and including the intersection of Summit Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Several more ceremonies will be held in the coming weeks. The 9/11 Community Ceremony will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tapawingo Drive North, with two fire trucks blocking one of the lanes. The event will extend to the north edge of Pedestrian Bridge.
The last approved road closure was the intersection of North Chauncey Avenue and North Street by Core Construction so the city can replace a manhole.