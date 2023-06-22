The Lafayette Police Department announced Thursday that the Public Safety Center will open to the public on Monday.
The new 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building at 601 Columbia St. will be operational 24 hours a day, officials said in a news release.
Anyone needing police reports, accident reports, vehicle releases or requests for other documents can visit the records division from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The former police department at 20 N. 6th St. will not be used.
For questions, call the non-emergency line at 765-807-1200.