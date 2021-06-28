A Chicago man was arrested in Lafayette after allegedly stealing keys from a woman waiting in line at a McDonald's, according to a probable cause affidavit Monday.
Torrey Smith, 23, grabbed the wristlet from a female victim, which caused her to turn around. The Thursday attempt to grab the wristlet was unsuccessful, so Smith instead grabbed the victim’s keys and ran out of the McDonald’s at 2333 Sagamore Parkway S., according to the affidavit.
The victim ran after Smith and tackled him to the ground just outside of the restaurant, police say, and recovered her keys from him before he ran. Smith then proceeded to get into an occupied vehicle before going to another business and getting into a white vehicle with open doors, per the affidavit.
Smith was later detained by police and identified by the victim. According to the affidavit, Smith stated that rather than attempting to steal the victim’s wristlet, he was trying to steal a burger.
An employee at the McDonald’s, however, was able to verify the victim’s story, saying Smith had appeared at the McDonald’s on two separate occasions before showing up for a third time.
Smith has been charged with two counts of robbery, theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.