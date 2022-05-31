Four Illinois people were arrested Sunday on charges related to counterfeiting at the West Lafayette Aldi's Supermarket.
About 5:39 p.m. Sunday, West Lafayette police responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s, 210 Sagamore Parkway W., according to a news release.
The suspect left the store and entered a vehicle before officers arrived, but a witness was able to provide a detailed description of both the suspect and the vehicle, police said. Officers saw the vehicle leaving the store’s parking lot as they arrived, and they were able to conduct a traffic stop a short distance away.
The officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the car and saw the woman who had attempted to pass the counterfeit bill, identified as Shakilf Jenkins, 27, of Chicago, in the back seat of the car. A search uncovered 70 counterfeit $100 bills, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Trevon Green, 27, of North Chicago, Illinois, was wanted on a warrant from Illinois and had never received a valid drivers license, police said. He was also found to be in possession of several pills, which were presumptively identified as Oxycontin.
Another male passenger, Kayeon Conner, 27, of Macomb, Illinois, provided officers with a false name but was ultimately identified and found to have an active warrant from Kosciusko County, Indiana.
A female passenger, Randi Taylor, 35, of Chicago, was found to have several pills, which were presumptively identified as Ecstasy/MDMA.
Their preliminary arrest charges are:
Jenkins: conspiracy to commit counterfeiting/forgery, fraud
Green: conspiracy to commit counterfeiting/forgery, possession of a controlled substance, operating without a license, Illinois warrant.
Taylor: conspiracy to commit counterfeiting/forgery, fraud, possession of a controlled substance
Conner: conspiracy to commit counterfeiting/forgery/fraud, false identity statement, Kosciusko County warrant.