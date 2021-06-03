A Fort Wayne, Indiana, man arrested Wednesday in Lafayette after allegedly killing four people in Fort Wayne had escaped from a Tippecanoe County Corrections program in April, county officials said in a news release Thursday.
Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, has been charged with four counts of murder in Allen County on Thursday, according to court records. The Associated Press reports that the bodies of four victims were found Wednesday morning in a Fort Wayne home. Authorities say he knew the victims, a woman and three children, but have not released details of how he knew them or how they died.
Hancz-Barron was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in the Romney Meadows apartment complex on the south side of Lafayette.
Tippecanoe County Community Corrections officials said in a news release that Hancz-Barron had been transferred to electronic monitoring in Home of Hope in Lafayette from Starke County in March, until he escaped April 23. He had pleaded guilty to a 2019 robbery.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by this senseless tragedy," community corrections Executive Director Jason Huber said in the release, "and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies in this investigation."