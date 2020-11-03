Twelve scanning machines whirred in the basement of the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office as more than 10,000 mail-in or absentee ballots were scanned by county election workers on Election Day.
The process began around 11 a.m. and if a final count is not achieved by election night, County Clerk Julie Roush said, it will be because not all absentee ballots have been scanned. Results are slow when counting paper ballots is involved.
"It took a long time to get here," Roush said. "It touched a lot of hands to get here, and you're talking almost 13,000 applications."
The paper ballots are scanned at a rate between 15 to 20 each minute, and the results are loaded onto a memory card, according to Roush. The memory card will next go to the Tippecanoe County Office Building, where results will be tabulated alongside in-person votes being collected on polling machines at 20 vote centers across the county.
Roush estimates around 85% of the total count can be conducted by election night. But she said several hundred ballots that arrived before today's noon deadline might prolong the count to Wednesday.
A Democrat and a Republican oversees each scanning machine, Roush said.
"Everybody here, we trust them, but it's about perception for the public so that they know that everything we do is bipartisan," Roush said. "Nobody can say this is a one-sided thing. It's so important people trust what we're doing here, because if not, people won't even vote anymore."
The scanners will reject certain ballots, which are filed away into a cardboard box with the word "Spoiled" scrawled in red marker on its side. Ballots can be rejected because of incorrect markings, coffee stains or an excess of creases, Roush said.
The stack of spoiled ballots is taken to the county building by a Democrat and a Republican, where the two fill out a new ballot based on the choices the voter intended to make. In cases where the voter's intention is unclear, Roush said, no vote is registered.