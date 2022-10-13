A Lafayette man was charged after having an alleged sexual relationship with a minor in 2021.
A woman called police in November 2021 after she found sexually explicit messages between a young girl and a man called “Dallas Montana,” according to a probable cause affidavit. The messages, sent through a social media app, described a past sexual encounter between the man and the victim, who was younger than 16, and plans for more sexual activities in the future.
Photographs of the man saved in the victim’s phone identified him as Shavar Darjuan Davis, 23, the affidavit reads. Davis was already enrolled in Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Davis was interviewed in December, in which he admitted to the sexual relationship be had with the victim from August to November of 2021. The sexual encounters occured at both his home and the victims home, both of which are in Lafayette.
Investigating officers found a report of a traffic stop in October 2021 in which Davis was pulled over, and the victim was in the passenger seat.
Davis was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony.
He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $1,000 bond.