A West Lafayette man is accused of groping and filming a girl while she was sleeping in December, according to charges filed this week.
Rudy Guerrero, 20, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with child exploitation, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim, under the age of 16, told police that Guerrero had touched her while she slept at his home on the 100 block of Point West Drive on Dec. 19. The victim woke early in the morning of Dec. 20 to Guerrero touching her and seemingly taking pictures, according to the affidavit.
When police interviewed Guerrero, he denied the allegation but consented to a search of his phone. Police discovered multiple pornographic images of the victim created Dec. 20, corroborating her account.
Police also discovered additional videos depicting other girls in similar exposed positions. Investigators found these videos to meet the definition of child pornography, as all the subjects appeared to be under 18, and they lacked “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value,” according to the affidavit.
The state requested a bond of $25,000 cash. Guerrero is scheduled to stand trial June 6.