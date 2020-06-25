All Tippecanoe County schools will start in-person instruction on their scheduled date according to their school district calendars.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order sets Stage 4 of the state's "Back on Track" plan to take effect on July 1, so all Indiana schools, public and private, will be permitted to resume operations on that date, according to a press release.
The Indiana Department of Education, in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Family and Social Services Agency, released guidance for the reopening of Indiana schools.
In order to provide for a safe return, schools will implement the following safety measures recommended by state and county officials:
- Training for students and staff
- Visitor restrictions
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting strategies
- Self-symptom screening
- Maximizing classroom space and scheduling flexibility for social distancing
All students and staff will also be required to have masks readily available, as there will be certain situations when wearing a mask will be required.
The situations when masks may be required include when riding school buses and "some in-school settings."
While each school's local corporation may have individual reopening plans, the release states, all schools will have a common response to confirmed cases of COVID-19 through consultation with the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
During the next two weeks, schools will finalize details of their reopening plans and share them with families.