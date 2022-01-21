A Purdue student was charged with theft and fraud Wednesday after allegedly stealing from a locker at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center.
Rineet Ranga, a first-year student in the College of Health and Human Sciences according to his Linkedin account, stole a wallet out of a locker on No. 30, according to a probable cause affidavit. The wallet contained credit cards, debit cards, a student ID and $270 in cash.
The victim told police that Ranga tried to use the card to complete an online purchase, but the purchase was denied and the victim's bank notified him to the attempted fraud. Purdue police eventually identified Ranga through Co-Rec security footage.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty didn't immediately answer a phone call inquiring whether Ranga is still a student.