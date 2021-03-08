A Lafayette business is the subject of a multi-agency investigation, officials said.
Police were dispatched to the store on 100 S Creasy Ln. at around 9 a.m. Friday, according to West Lafayette Police logs.
Police raided Deal Zone at around 4 p.m. Friday, according to reporting by WLFI. Authorities palletized merchandise from the store and loaded it into a rental truck.
The store which sold video games, movies, phones, tablets and guitars, according to its Facebook page, is now the center of an ongoing investigation.
“I was leaving the pavilions parking lot yesterday around 4:00 pm, and there were like 20 cops loading all of the stuff from the store into a Ryder truck,” a user on the Lafayette Reddit page wrote.
Police could not disclose details of the matter. WLPD, LPD and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office are all involved in the joint investigation, WLPD Lt. Jon Eager said.
One Yelp reviewer alleged that after purchasing a gift card from the business via eBay, they received a woman’s credit card and social security number.
“When I asked what was going on, I was given a picture of her with her information (name, address, height, weight, eye color, SS# again) so that I could use it,” the reviewer wrote.
The motivation behind the investigation is still unknown.
As of Monday evening, Deal Zone has not responded to the Exponent’s attempts to contact.