Though most fair-goers see the Tippecanoe county fair bustling with activity, the weeklong event is quite different when the sun isn’t setting.
Wednesday’s edition of the county fair began with the 4-H Sheep Show, the 4-H Boer, Myotonic, and Pygmy Goat Show and the Horse & Pony English Judging competitions. And despite the three events occurring simultaneously, the fair was nothing like its nighttime persona.
Bleachers outside the horse arena remained empty for the horse competition’s first few hours. Across from the arena sat a “Road Closed” sign in front of the entrance to the carnival rides. The rides, which are usually lit up and constantly moving, sat motionless and empty.
The only people present at the fair during the early hours were the contestants for the competitions and their relatives, booth workers and the occasional morning guest.
Melissa Walters was there to watch her son, Maxwell Perez-Escobedo compete in the goat competition.
“I like watching my kids perform,” Walters said. “We raise our goats all year long and I like to finally see them in the ring and showing them.”
The 4-H exhibits, which are housed in the fairgrounds’ main building, also brought forth curious eyes.
“I like looking at all the exhibits from the kids,” Fara Stalker said, “Because that’s really what the 4-H fair’s about, is the kids.”
The morning vacancy was quickly replaced once the clock struck 12. Hungry customers waited in line at the food court, the clamor of conversations filling the room. The competitions saw an increase in spectators and contestants received more cheers as they competed.
The fair is scheduled to go until Saturday.