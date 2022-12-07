The Purdue University airport might soon see commercial air traffic again.
The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative announced $30 million in state funding to seven projects in the region, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Warren, White and Tippecanoe counties, with goals to improve economic development and quality of life.
One of those projects included $7 million to build infrastructure to support a commercial passenger terminal at the Purdue University Airport.
“The project team at Purdue Airport is working to identify other sources of funding,” said Scott Walker, the CEO of Greater Lafayette Commerce and chair of the Greater Lafayette Regional Board of Directors. “And after fundraising is complete the project timeline will be announced.”
Rob Wynkoop, the vice president of auxiliary services at Purdue, said the university has had conversations with commercial airlines interested in returning service to Lafayette.
He wouldn’t say which airlines they’ve had conversations with, but there are “three main legacy airlines and a number of local airlines as well.”
Throughout the project so far, Wynkoop said he was surprised by the demand for more air travel in the area.
There are about 1,600 people every day who travel to and from an airport in the larger area, which Wynkoop called PDEW, Passengers Daily Each Way.
He said it was important because it would bring in more businesses and more people who would want to live in the area.
Semiconductor workforce development project
$5 million dollars from READI are slated for a joint project between Purdue and Ivy Tech Community College to give students in higher education and in high school more training and experience for the growth of semiconductors in the area.
Peter Bermel, a Purdue professor of electrical and computer engineering, said the project includes a high school summer program, hosted by both colleges, to give high school students hands-on experience with semiconductors and allows them to have better opportunities.
“It gives them an idea of what field they want to go to,” Bermel said.
To keep the SkyWater semiconductor lab running as effectively as possible, Bermel said there needs to be more people with associate’s degrees. Bachelor’s degrees are useful, but associate's degrees are what they need most.
A place to call home
This project’s goal is to improve infrastructure to lead to housing creation.
The $8.6 million READI fund will support the Greater Lafayette Residential Infrastructure and Housing Development Action Plan.
“This increases the attractiveness of our communities for developers,” Walker said. “Tippecanoe county is allocated $1 million in each of the other counties are allocated $1,644,000.”
These infrastructure projects can support water, sewer, sidewalks and broadband projects, depending on how each county chooses to use their funds.
Supporting our families
The Childcare Resource Network, a regional nonprofit focusing on child care, plans to expand licensed child care across the region with $772,000 READI funding.
A project manager employed by the Childcare Resource Network will be contracted to oversee the project for four years, a press release reads.
The project includes a regional hub with services for early child care programs in the region.
Wabash river greenways
The counties the Wabash river flows through, which is Carroll, Fountain, White, Warren and Tippecanoe counties, will receive $6.5 million of READI funds between them to enhance trails and greenways along the river.
“Construction on the projects are managed by those counties in the municipalities,” Walker said.
INVets partnership for veteran recruitment to greater lafayette
A regional business liaison from INVets, will work with business in the region to promote vacancy and connect veterans to those opportunities.
The project overall will include $183,000 in READI funds to community and talent attraction efforts focusing on military veterans.
“Money will also help launch marketing materials to attract veterans to Greater Lafayette,” Walker said.