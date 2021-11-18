A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a woman, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Marcus Bartole, 35, reportedly hit the victim in the stomach and threw a drink in her face after the two had been hanging out for most of the day on Saturday. Bartole then went into the bathroom, undressed and stood in the shower and ordered the victim to get in the shower.
Bartole reportedly ordered the victim to remove her clothes, to which she refused, and he turned the water on. Bartole sexually assaulted the victim after she tried to leave the bathroom, according to the affidavit.
The victim left the bathroom and Bartole followed, trying to pull the victim to lay next to him on a bed, the affidavit states, where Bartole proceeded to assault her again.
When police arrived to the scene, officers spoke with Bartole's landlord who told them that Bartole had been living at the residence for more than four days, the affidavit states. Bartole is a registered sex offender who is currently registered as homeless, and according to Indiana law, failed to register his residence within three days of moving.
Bartole was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with rape, sexual battery, strangulation, confinement, battery and two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.