Greater Lafayette Commerce is giving away 1,000 gallons of Prairie Farms milk a week to members of the community and non-profits.
Rebecca Jones, a coordinator with the Greater Lafayette Commerce, said the free milk will be available for pickup at both the Downtown Lafayette Farmers Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and the West Lafayette Farmers Market every Wednesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. until June 30.
Cory Tonnsen with Prairie Farms said this partnership was made possible due to the USDA Farmers to Families program. This program buys excess produce, meat and dairy products from farmers affected by COVID-19 across the country, according to the program’s website. The food is then given to food banks and other nonprofits to be distributed to those in need.
Jones attributed the partnership to Purdue Extension and the USDA, as well as Midland Meals, who donated a refrigerated truck to keep the milk cool during the events.
She said any nonprofit is welcome to participate by contacting her at rjones@greaterlafayettecommerce.com specifying how many gallons of milk they want along with which farmers market they will come to for pickup.