9/6/22 Sheriff logo

A sheriff logo on the side of the Tippecanoe County Jail.

 David Hickey | Senior Photographer

A driver whose vehicle failed to make a turn in the road was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday.

Tippecanoe County police say the unidentified driver of a black 2014 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on County Road 700 West. As the vehicle entered a lefthand curve in the 5400 block, the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, traveling through a ditch area and overturned before coming to rest on its side.

The driver, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, police said in a Saturday morning news release. Speed is believed to be a factor in the 1:47 a.m. crash, and toxicology screenings will be pending an autopsy.

