Tippecanoe County health officials announced eight positive cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
All but one case are isolating at home, they said in a news release, and they will release no further information because of privacy laws.
The county health department continues to work closely with the Indiana State Department of Health, IU Arnett, Franciscan Lafayette hospitals, and the CDC to ensure that any close contacts of these individuals are identified and monitored and that all infection control guidance are being followed, officials said.
As of Thursday, the death toll in Indiana had risen to 17.