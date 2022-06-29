West Lafayette's Board of Public Works and Safety approved an amendment to the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan this week.
Dave Henderson, the city's utility director, told board members Tuesday of the agreement between the city and Greeley and Hansen LLC and the progress of the fourth and fifth phases of the five-phase GLCAP.
The plan, originally approved in 2020, is in phase four.
The approved amendment grants Greeley and Hansen, the company partnered with the city to assist in supporting workshops and discussions surrounding the GLCAP, a compensation increase of $54,973. This will bring the overall contract to a total cost of $128,706.
The approved phases focus on gaining information on options to reduce the carbon footprint of the greater Lafayette area, including reducing waste, improving transportation and more energy alternatives.
“We're going to continue with gathering public input,” Henderson said. “We're hoping to have a session here in West Lafayette at the end of July, we're still looking for a date.”
The GLCAP looks for input from not only residents, but also local businesses and industries.
“We want a plan that has public support,'' Henderson said. “We have a general search of ideas and strategies to help reduce emissions, and just kind of gauge people's reaction, seeing if they have other ideas. … They will be moving into implementation next year.”
Discussions of local climate actions are ongoing.
“We had the Green Expo over the fairgrounds on the 5th. So it was our first input session,” Henderson said. “The three partners, Lafayette and West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County, trying to get input from different locations, be more accessible for people.”
In addition to public input, the amendment outlines support from Greeley and Hansen for grants and other funding, climate action initiatives from the community, development of the report, and coordination with the advisory committee.
Greeley and Hansen identified several potential initiatives of the last two phases. These include electrification of the municipal fleet, like electric garbage trucks and charging stations; and urban forestry infrastructure, which means to increase native biodiversity.
The work will be substantially completed by January 2023, according to the amendment, but the exhibit explaining the change in detail is currently not available online.