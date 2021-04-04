For the first time since March 19, 2020, a day went by without a newly reported death due to COVID-19 complications in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported the state's first COVID-19 death on March 16. Exactly 12,666 deaths later, the Sunday update of the state's coronavirus dashboard showed that no additional Hoosier had died on Saturday of the disease caused by the virus.
The occurrence follows death numbers that have gradually decreased since a peak of 124 deaths recorded on Dec. 29. One death was reported in the state on March 20, but this is the first time no additional deaths were tallied.
Deaths can be and have been attributed to dates retroactively, so if future data shows that someone in Indiana died of COVID-19 complications Saturday, the statistic will be amended.
Tippecanoe County has reported 210 deaths due to COVID-19, the vast majority of which happened during the surge in new cases from late November to February.
Cases have been trending upward in the county over the past two weeks. Two weeks ago, the moving average of new positive cases was 21. Today that number is 49 cases.