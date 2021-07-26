A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in front of her child, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Dionne Bailey, 36, reportedly "caused issues" after drinking all day on Friday at 3046 Eagles Way Drive. The victim came home after going to Gary for court and was told about the issues Bailey was causing by her child. Bailey grew upset with the victim after she claimed to believe the child over him and acted aggressively toward the victim, according to the affidavit.
Bailey was then pushed out of the residence, but kicked the door open and forced himself back inside. The victim feared that Bailey would harm her child, so she intervened and Bailey and her began fighting. Dionne pushed the victim down multiple times, according to the affidavit, but the victim said that she was able to recover because her “adrenaline was pumping.”
Lafayette police were dispatched to the residence after they received a call from the child, who was screaming that Bailey had jumped on his mother and touched her. When police arrived, the child told police he witnessed Bailey push his mother on the ground and batter her, the affidavit states.
Bailey was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.