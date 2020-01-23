Paying homage to the “cradle of astronauts,” Lafayette-based Copper Moon Coffee franchise has announced its revamped, space-themed brand image as it prepares to expand into West Lafayette.
The 25 astronauts the University has educated and commitments from both NASA and SpaceX to put another person on the moon served as the inspiration for the new theme, which will commence in mid-January, the company said in a press release.
Visual representations of the new ground-coffee packages depict an astronaut, floating in the star-dotted expanse of space, reaching for a cup of coffee. “Stargazer,” “Dark Sky” and “Bean Me Up” are among the blend names the franchise will introduce to accompany its updated materials.
“It has been a few years since we last updated our packaging,” said Brad Gutwein, Copper Moon’s CEO and a Purdue alumnus, in a press release. “Rather than making a small change as a company, we wanted to make a giant leap.”
The change comes as Copper Moon prepares to open two stores in West Lafayette this spring, adding to an assortment of small cafes that thrive on the growing city’s business.
Copper Moon’s creative copywriter Perry Wilson said the first shop is on schedule to open its doors in Chauncey Village on March 2. The business will occupy the bottom floor of the Hi Vine apartment complex, owned by Weida Apartments, at the intersection of North and Vine streets.
An additional location on Sagamore Parkway will open later this spring.
“We have received such great feedback with our flagship store in Lafayette that when the opportunity presented itself to expand into West Lafayette and near Purdue University’s campus, we felt it was the perfect time to bring our fresh roasted coffee across town,” Wilson said.
Fans of the franchise in West Lafayette previously had to drive through Lafayette to the company’s standalone brick-and-mortar location near I-65 or settle for a small-scale version in Purdue’s Burton D. Morgan Center for Entrepreneurship.
Copper Moon roasts its own coffee beans at a roastery in Lafayette and ships product to retailers and various Indianapolis locations. The roastery utilizes nitrogen flushing to maintain the freshness of its roasts for up to a year, Wilson said.
The Hi Vine location will include a full dine-in area and a menu including sandwiches, wraps and baked goods. In an effort to cater to students in need of brief pit stops, the store will also include a grab-and-go lunch section.
Copper Moon will pursue customers already familiar with two staples of the Chauncey Village area, Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. and Vienna Espresso Bar and Bakery. Its Hi Vine location is about two blocks north of the popular coffee shops.
Vienna predates most shops in Chauncey Village and has been at its current location for over 25 years. General manager Issam Mustaklem said he can often be seen mingling with regular customers and elaborating on menu items to new visitors. It’s this treatment, he says, that makes him confident in Vienna’s ability to retain customers.
“It’s always a worry, of course, but you have to understand it’s a struggle as is,” Mustaklem said, talking about the prospect of a new competitor. “Having another shop might hurt business, of course, but you treat the people familiar with your shop well and hopefully you can retain them.”
Greyhouse Coffee opened directly adjacent to Vienna in 2008 and recently expanded to build a private event space, the Ristretto Room. General manager Alison Wisthuff noticed her shop’s nearby new competitor, but said she isn’t worried about filling seats.
“With the increasing enrollment at Purdue and current and future addition of housing nearby, we fully expect more people to be frequenting the area,” Wisthuff said. “Hopefully this results in more people drinking coffee.”
Wisthuff said the small businesses surrounding Greyhouse create a “strong community feel” in the Village and expressed enthusiasm that another local franchise would be expanding.
“We’re happy to welcome Copper Moon as a neighbor and hope business grows for both of us, along with the other coffee shops and restaurants in the area,” Wisthuff said.