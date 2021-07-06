Independence Day was followed by a day of criminal activity over the Greater Lafayette area.
Angel Gonzalez, 22, was arrested Monday by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department after allegedly choking a pregnant female early Monday morning. Tippecanoe county sheriff Robert Goldsmith said that Gonzalez and the female were arguing in a car when Gonzalez began to choke the female.
A witness saw the altercation and went to break it up by getting the female out of the car, and Gonzalez struck the witness. The injuries of the witness are not known. Gonzalez was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
A Purdue teaching assistant was arrested by Purdue police after a drunken altercation with a bouncer.
Dustin Enyeart, 26, was reportedly causing a disturbance in Harry’s Chocolate Shop early Monday morning. According to Capt. Song Kang, a bouncer ejected Enyeart from the establishment, which turned into an altercation between the two. Police arrived on the scene and Enyeart reportedly refused to cooperate.
Enyeart was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Neither Gonzalez nor Enyeart are currently in jail, according to online jail logs.
Purdue police issued a campus-wide PNG to a man after yelling at veterinarian staff, effectively banning him from campus for a year.
Officers were dispatched after they received a call from the Purdue University Small Animal Hospital. Dustin Lockard reportedly wouldn't leave the establishment, unsatisfied with the treatment that his dog received. Capt. Song Kang said that an argument ensued between Lockard and the staff until Lockard eventually apologized.
Kang said the staff was not comfortable with Lockard afterward, so PUPD issued the PNG.