A "Vote Here" sign was posted outside the Tippecanoe County Building today, the morning of Election Day. When a few people showed up to vote, they were turned away.
Under normal circumstances, this might be disenfranchisement. But the county building wasn't a designated voting site today. The sign was leftover from the previous day's early voting, the first blunder in a process likely to be "fraught with problems," Board of Elections chairperson Randall Vonderheide said this morning.
Maintenance workers had felt unsafe to take it down until this morning because of protests and a police presence that filled the streets surrounding the courthouse Monday night, elections worker Mike Smith said.
The board, inconvenienced by the protests, was forced to postpone certain tasks planned for Monday evening, which led to multiple problems while opening vote centers. At least one site — in Dayton, Indiana — was delayed in opening and unprepared for voters who arrived at 6 a.m.
Despite standard issues, all election sites were at least marginally open by 8 a.m., the board said.
Vonderheide said early tallies of poll workers seemed low. At least a half-dozen police officers who were scheduled to assist the board on Monday and Election Day are now working overtime to quell protests, Smith said.
Not all new poll workers watched the usual videos that train them to conduct the process because of a lack of time and resources, County Clerk Julie Roush said.
The deadline to mail in ballots was Election Day at noon, and Roush said she expects an influx to add to the nearly 7,000 the county had received as of Tuesday morning. What this likely means is the full tally of votes will not be processed by Tuesday night, prolonging results until Wednesday.
Roush said the transition to absentee-by-mail ballots has overwhelmed election workers and a postal system pared down by coronavirus precautions. Days before May 21, the deadline for requesting absentee ballots, the county received thousands of applications.
"We were trying to get them out as fast as possible," she said, later adding that ballots were mailed to voters on the next business day. "Legislators need to push back the due date. The due date should not be this close to an election."
The last-minute rush led to ballots being delivered to voters with less than a week to return them by Election Day. The result of that, Roush said, will likely be countless mail-in ballots that arrive late and cannot be counted.
Vonderheide said the board has allowed late votes or recasts in the past when workers made errors. But accepting late ballots at this stage is unlikely to happen unless the Indiana Election Commission updates its policies, he said.
More than 100 voters, after requesting and mailing in ballots, opted to circumvent potential delays in the mailing process by voting in person last week, Roush said.
If voters return requested ballots and fill out a form to suspend them, voting in person is no issue. But when the ballots are left outstanding or mailed in, people might vote twice and the board then has to count the latest ballot cast while throwing out the other.
"The last one replaces the first one," Roush said. "The law says it's fraud. But the state is saying, because they know the online (application) was a problem, the new one becomes the real one and we void the other one."
The board has been stamping "void in-person" on mail-in ballots that arrive after someone has voted in person to avoid double counting, the county clerk said.
"When we start dealing with all these absentee ballots and not disenfranchising voters, people need to understand that the absentee process is fraught with problems," Vonderheide said.
If Indiana were to drop restrictions on absentee-by-mail voting in November, Roush said county workers do not have enough computers, printers or space to count the volume of absentee ballots the board would receive.
A harried Roush, who said she's worked 16 to 18 hours daily for the past few weeks, said the county might outsource counting to an outside company if the current lack of restrictions on mail-in ballots applies in November.
"We created a monster when we opened absentee ballots because people were concerned about their health," Vonderheide said. "We have eight people over in the basement counting absentee ballots who hopefully are learning how screwed up some of those are."