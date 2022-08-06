Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana.
Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
"Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life," he said in a statement. "In my view, Senate Enrolled Act 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support."
Earlier on Friday, the House passed S.B. 1 63 to 38 after adding amendments to expand protections for the mother from her life to a severe health risk and extending the effective date from immediately upon Holcomb's signature to Sept. 15. There are also exceptions for rape and incest up to 10 weeks into the pregancy, and 12 weeks when the mother is younger than 16.