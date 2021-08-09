Judges in Tippecanoe County today announced their recommendation for mask wearing in the courthouse, consistent with recommendations regarding the Delta variant from the CDC and the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
Those reporting for jury duty will be required to wear a mask during jury selection, according to the news release. Judges may require masks in some courts for some proceedings when it is difficult to achieve social distancing. Individuals are encouraged to bring a mask to all hearings in case it is required by the judge.
A temperature-gauging machine also greets those at the south, main entrance to the courthouse.