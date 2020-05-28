A 26-year-old Lafayette man has been charged burglary, theft and fraud after police say surveillance video linked him to a burglary earlier this month at the Verizon Wireless store at 348 E. State St.
Gregory Scott Woods, of the 1300 block of South 23rd Street, is accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of property including money, a credit card, iPads and AirPods.
A probable cause affidavit filed Thursday said store employees reported the theft about 10 a.m. May 16 and told police that someone had used the credit card to make many unauthorized purchases, including at a Shoe Carnival store in Lafayette.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage from that Shoe Carnival, the court documents say, and saw a subject buying shoes and other items. He was wearing the same clothing and a backpack spotted in surveillance tape from Verizon.
When officers were alerted to Woods at a North 12th Street address in Lafayette on Friday, they noted, "he was wearing a new pair of shoes of the type purchased from Shoe Carnival." He also was allegedly carrying a small amount of a synthetic drug.
Woods is charged with burglary, theft, fraud, all felonies, and possession of an illegal substance, a misdemeanor. Court records show he has been convicted of several previous felony-level crimes in Tippecanoe County, mostly drug-related.
As of Thursday afternoon, he is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $10,000 bond.