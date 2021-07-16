Charges were filed against a Lafayette man after he fired several shots in the air, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Brandon McGuire, 31, had been drinking in the early morning of June 12 and heard someone threaten to kill his dogs, according to the affidavit. This made McGuire upset, a witness who accompanied McGuire told police, and he started to walk back and forth between Romney Meadows apartment complex and Spring Gardens several times.
The witness said that McGuire took her handgun from her apartment at one point but that she believed he put it back before returning to Romney Meadows. She later drove McGuire’s vehicle and picked him up. McGuire got into the passenger side of the car, picked up a handgun and fired multiple shots into the air.
At that time, officers heard the shots fired and found McGuire and the witness. They noted two firearms sitting on the front passenger floor and found three bags of marijuana stashed inside the vehicle. Nine bullet casings were found in the area.
McGuire was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail on June 15, where is held without bond, according to online jail logs.