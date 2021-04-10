“Hate has no home here."

Despite the threat of rain, more than 100 people turned up for the Stop Asian Hate rally Saturday afternoon.
Members of the Asian community of all ages gathered to express their anger, frustration, and grief about the recent uptick in hate crimes against Asian-Americans.
The rally was the first Asian-led rally in West Lafayette’s recent history.
Held in front of West Lafayette City Hall, whose railings were decorated with painted plates covered in handprints by members of a choir of children.
The demonstrators also held handmade signs that read “Stop Asian Hate” and “Hate is the real virus,” in reference to incidents where members of the Asian American community were incorrectly blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
While organizer Shan Chen worked with her team of volunteers to set up a tent and chairs for the speakers to protect them from the rain, attendees pulled out umbrellas, many more than prepared for showers.
Jinling Yuan, a West Lafayette resident and researcher with the College of Pharmacy, said that her faith was a primary driving force in her decision to attend the rally.
“I came out here today because we need to stop the hate and love each other,” she said.
The rally drew more than just the local community. Roxanne Wang, a friend of Chen’s and a Chicago resident, was among the crowd.
Wang said she had planned on visiting Chen, and she was even more eager to participate when she was told about the rally.
“Some people think that what happened in Atlanta wasn’t a hate crime, and we need to prove them wrong,” she said.
Some local police officers also attended the rally. West Lafayette police Chief Troy Harris arrived with a bag full of toys to give to the attending children.
“In our time of need (the Asian community) came to our rescue,” he said. “I want to make sure that we came today and let them know how much they mean to our community.”
While participants, ranging from toddlers to elders, held their slogans and mingled with the crowd, speakers assembled in front of the crowd. Each speaker was someone with significant ties to the community.
Chen introduced each speaker. She credited city councilor Kathy Parker for her efforts in setting up the rally, and bringing the issue of anti-Asian racism to the forefront of the community.
Mayor John Dennis was the first to speak. He cited statistics from the Asian American Pacific Islander community about the drastic increase in hate crimes over the past year.
Dennis also talked about West Lafayette’s role as one of the most diverse communities in the United States and the importance of protecting that diversity.
“We all united as one to say not just no, but, ‘Hell no,'” he said. “We have to stop this type of violence.”
Purdue professor Li Qiao in her speech referenced a recent attack that consisted of an elderly Asian woman being beaten with no cause.
“(Asian Americans) have lived here for over 150 years,” Qiao said. “But we are still treated as perpetual foreigners.
“As disturbing as the assault was, the guards in a nearby building did nothing. Tragedies like this happen every day, mostly against women and the elderly.”
Local taekwondo instructor Kyu Young Chai, known as Master Chai in the community, took a different approach.
“I stand here today with a saddened and heavy heart,” Chai said. “I chose America over my native country, and pledged to give my life to this country.”
He expressed his love for the American dream by referencing the Declaration of Independence.
“I chose America on five words,” Chai said. “That all men are created equal.”
Chai, a two-time Olympic competitor, cited skyrocketing hate crimes as motivation for his speech.
“Any hate isn’t right," he said, "but in this melting pot of America we must not let hate spread."
Aaron Gu, a sophomore at Harrison High School, referenced Martin Luther King Jr. and Desmond Tutu in his address to the crowd. He appealed to the audience to take concrete steps toward a better future.
“We have to be willing to intervene and defend the victims,” he said. “Read about efforts to support Asian Americans and learn about how you can help spread and encourage the flow of information.
As a symbol of solidarity, West Lafayette councilor and NAACP representative Gerald Thomas spoke to the crowd regarding the struggle for equality.
“As you know, there are people in our society who label groups,” Thomas said. “Labels dehumanize people of color. I have experienced these labels myself.”
Thomas spoke about the hateful rhetoric that has become prominent during the pandemic and how the Asian community needs allies.
“They have done nothing to deserve this,” Thomas said, his voice growing in volume with conviction. “I am here to affirm that we need to shed a spotlight on this hate, because it has no place in West Lafayette.”
Purdue Student Government President Assata Gilmore gave a speech on behalf of West Lafayette councilor and next year's PSG President, Shannon Kang, and spoke from her own experience.
“As a Black woman I know the pain and suffering that you are feeling,” Gilmore said. “I stand with you. Purdue Student Government stands with you.
"On behalf of the Purdue student body, we support you and we know that hate has no home within our community.”
She also repeated the call.
“Hate has no home here."
Between speeches, there was a call for everyone to chant the slogan of the rally.
“Stop Asian Hate! Stop Asian Hate!” cried the attendees, waving their signs.
Dennis later led the rally in a march around the block.
The rally concluded with a group of children singing, "Light a Candle for Peace," while they held little electric candles in glasses.