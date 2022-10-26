Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer.
This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.
Barnett is charged with neglect of a dependent after he and his wife moved to Canada, leaving his adopted daughter, Natalia, alone in a Lafayette apartment in 2013.
Natalia walked slowly into the courtroom, hunched over and leaning on her walker. She wore special shoes but still walked with a waddle.
At one point, squirming in her seat, she complained about back pain she felt while sitting in the witness stand. Near the end of her testimony, while the judge and lawyers went into another room for a sidebar discussion, she appeared to be wincing in pain.
Natalia’s disability
Natalia has diastrophic dysplasia, a genetic condition which leads to dwarfed height and affects cartilage formation throughout the body. She had foot surgery twice while under the care of the Barnetts to correct her clubfoot, a genetic defect that happens when the joints in the feet dislocate from those in the ankle.
The shoes she wore in the courtroom allowed her to walk on the foot more easily. Without them, she said, she’d have to walk on her “tippy toes.”
She said her pain had gotten significantly worse over the last eight years, going from a seven in pain scale from one to 10 in 2012, to a “nine or 10” today.
The defense showed four videos and some photos from social media accounts showing Natalia in various activities. One of the photos showed Natalia doing a handstand, which she said only lasted for a few seconds, and she doesn’t do it very often.
Another video showed Natalia inside a swimming pool holding on to the edge and bobbing up and down.
Natalia said she loves being in the water, but she didn’t know how to swim and she was still touching the ground in that video.
Defense attorney Terrance Kinnard also repeatedly asked Natalia whether her diastrophic dysplasia, foot problem and her scoliosis “were the fault of Michael and Kristine Barnett.”
Natalia said no.
When Kinnard asked her if it was her parents’ fault that her pain worsened between 2012 and now, though, she had a different response.
Natalia said if she had surgeries to her knee and back during the time she spent without the Barnetts’ financial support, she would have avoided the increase of pain. After deputy prosecutor Jackie Starbuck objected to the question before Natalia finished answering, the attorneys met in a sidebar discussion out of the jury's hearing.
The question was withdrawn after the sidebar.
Natalia’s time alone
Natalia’s Westfield apartment was the one with the peanut-butter filled fridge. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were the only thing she could make, but PB&Js are one of her favorite meals, she said. On occasion, she would order a pizza.
Another picture showed another cabinet in her kitchen. Inside were packets of ramen noodles that Natalia couldn’t cook because she didn’t have a microwave or know how to use a stove.
She said that even if she had a microwave, though, it would have been unreasonably difficult to reach the cabinet. Prosecutors showed a picture of her having to stand on a chair to reach the upper cabinets.
She also elaborated on the difficulties she had with other appliances, which was the subject of much discussion during Tuesday’s testimony.
These appliances included both a washing machine and dryer. Natalia struggled to take clothes out of the washing machines, which were top-loading in both the Lafayette and Westfield apartments because they both had knobs at the back rather than the front.
Natalia added that she didn’t know how to work either appliance, anyway.
Some of her former neighbors testified Tuesday they could smell her from 10 feet away, and one even washed her clothes once.
The defense argued multiple times during cross examination that Natalia was old enough to do these things.
But the Barnetts never taught her how to do these, Natalia said Wednesday. Up until she was left in Westfield, Kristine still cut her hair.
When the Barnetts left her in the Lafayette apartment, Natalia said she didn’t find out they’d be moving to Canada until the final time she spoke to Kristine.
She hasn’t spoken to Kristine in person since, she said.
Prosecutors asked Natalia if she wanted to be in the Lafayette apartment.
“I wanted to live with the Barnetts,” she said slowly after pausing, lowering her voice. “I wanted to be with them.”
Natalia and Cynthia
After the Barnetts left for Canada, Natalia said she had issues being on her own in Lafayette.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Natalia said.
Within a week of being left alone, her power was cut because Natalia didn’t know how to pay bills or manage expenses. Natalia said the room was “not comfortable at all” during the 90-degree summer. Her power didn’t return until days later, after her landlord visited and helped her figure out the power situation.
Natalia said she was unable to count money. Test scores from her time in the Excel Center, a center designed to offer adults a high school equivalency degree, showed she scored a 4.6 out of 10 in English and a 1.2 out of 10 in math.
Her Social Security disability checks were still going to her father, as her payee. It’s unclear whether the money he received was used on the apartment he bought for Natalia.
She also couldn’t go to the doctor during this period because she didn’t know how to set up doctor’s appointments, she said.
She didn’t learn how to manage any of these expenses or go about her daily life until she met Cynthia Mans.
Mans first met Natalia through a friend who had found Natalia sitting on her porch resting after being winded from walking.
That same day, Mans testified Wednesday, she visited Natalia’s apartment and took her grocery shopping later that night.
Natalia smiled as she recounted the meal Mans made for her that night, saying she remembered because she’s always been curious how people cook.
Not long afterward, Natalia was living with Mans, her husband and their children. Mans became the payee for Natalia a few months after Natalia began to live with her.
Mans said she took $200 from Natalia’s disability benefits for rent. She added that the money went straight to her landlord and that Natalia and their family paid for their own food separately, though it always ended up in the same refrigerator.
Natalia described a final phone call with adoptive mother Kristine in which she seemed angry with her. Kinnard asked Natalia whether Kristine was angry because she thought Mans was taking advantage of her. Natalia said she didn’t recall Kristine saying that, just that she had been angry.
Throughout Kinnard’s questioning of both Natalia and Mans, he questioned Mans’ qualifications to be Natalia’s guardian.
Mans said she dropped out of high school in 11th grade when she got pregnant. She and her husband are both unemployed and live with nine other people in a home attached to a church in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Natalia said she is happy with the Manses, though, and she has always been treated well in their homes. During her stay with them, the Manses have provided food, a bedroom, laundry and actively taught her to be more proficient in math and reading.