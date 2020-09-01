Lafayette police found two dead men lying in the 1900 block of North 16th Street at 11:14 p.m. Monday and have arrested a 17-year-old girl they say was at the scene.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired and have not released the identity of the men who apparently died of gunshot wounds, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
Jaelynn Billups was arrested on preliminary charges of robbery and murder, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME.